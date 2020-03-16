Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette can still work as a partnership

Can Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang play in a front two and who would be his best partner?

The enforced break in football has given Arsenal the chance to take a step back and strategise for the return of the season and one of the things Mikel Arteta could try before the season resumes would be a front two with Aubameyang and another attacker.

The Gabonese attacker has scored most of Arsenal’s goals since he joined the club and remains arguably their most important player in recent seasons.

I haven’t seen Auba play in a front two before, but I don’t think that he would struggle in a strike partnership.

I would love to see Mikel Arteta try him and Alexandre Lacazette up front as dual strikers. The Frenchman seems to be good with his back to goal and that would give him the chance to draw defenders to himself.

If the Frenchman succeeds in drawing defenders to himself, he would open up space for Aubameyang to run into through balls that he could feed his strike partner or from an attacking midfielder.

A perfect example of this goal was scored by Aubameyang in our 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace a few months back.

A front two makes us less predictable and also gives Aubameyang the chance to score more goals.

An article from Ime