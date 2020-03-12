Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comments encouraging for Arsenal fans

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reiterates that he is happy at Arsenal

If you think that Arsenal fans are insecure about the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the moment, you won’t be far from the truth.

The Gunners’ captain is entering the final year of his current deal at the Emirates and the club is keen to tie him down to a new deal.

He, however, hasn’t been clear about if he would stay at the club beyond this season or not and fans are worried if he is happy at the Emirates.

Aubameyang recently boosted Arsenal’s confidence that they can renew his contract when he said that he doesn’t need trophies to prove that he is a world-class attacker.

Fans have feared that he may want to leave so that he can win more trophies.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has dismissed the notion that he might be unhappy in London and insisted that he is happy playing for the Gunners.

He said, as quoted by the Express: “It means a lot (to play here).

“When I was younger I used to watch Arsenal because they always had great players and they won trophies as well.

“I think it is really a pleasure to be here, I am really happy- that’s my feeling.”

Barcelona and Inter Milan continue to be linked with the attacker and he will decide on his future at the end of this season.