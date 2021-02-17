Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang discusses fooling the Leeds goalkeeper

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to form by netting his maiden Premier League hat-trick in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leeds United in their last game.

The striker was the star of the match and all his goals were good to see, but the first goal drew some criticism from fans for Illan Meslier who they feel should have done better.

But the Arsenal captain has now revealed that he thinks he probably fooled the young shot-stopper.

Speaking after the game, he claimed that he changed how he would have normally shot the ball which the keeper might have predicted and that fooled him.

He said the Frenchman was expecting him to shoot to his left, but he switched to the other side and that eliminated all the chances he had of stopping the strike.

“Yeah, I think sometimes you have to change the way you shoot and I think the goalkeeper was expecting me to shoot on his left, but I changed a little bit and it was a good goal,” Aubameyang said on Sky Sports via HITC, when asked if he felt he had fooled the Leeds man .

Auba’s return to form has come at a time that the club needs goals the most.

They have been eliminated from the domestic cups and have to move up the league table now to guarantee European football for next season.