Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks a good thing to win another Golden Boot

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on course to win the Golden Boot for a second consecutive season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Arsenal’s most important player at the moment and it was right that the club made him captain after the Granit Xhaka meltdown.

He currently has just over a year left on his Arsenal deal and there are fears that he could be sold if he doesn’t sign a new deal in the summer.

Let us put aside talk of his future for a moment and focus on his prolific goal-scoring exploits.

Gary Neville made a case for Auba to be mentioned among the Premier League’s greatest strikers this past week and I believe that he is about right.

Aubameyang shared the Premier League’s Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane last season and he is currently joint top of the list with Jamie Vardy on 17 goals.

Can he become the league’s top scorer again? My answer is an absolute yes!

Despite playing for an underperforming Arsenal side, Aubameyang has still scored 17 goals, Arsenal is now on the rise and he will be given the chance to score even more goals as the season progresses.

I believe that Aubameyang will outscore the likes of Jamie Vardy whose goals seems to have dried up, Sergio Aguero who shares the goalscoring responsibility with Gabriel Jesus, and Mohamed Salah who also shares Liverpool’s goals with Sadio Mane.

The Gabonese hit-man seems to enjoy his new role on the left side of the Arsenal attack and I back him to get up to ten more goals before the season ends.

An article by Jacob B