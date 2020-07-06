Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might truly want to stay after this gesture

Securing the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of Arsenal’s top priorities this summer.

The club captain is arguably the most important member of Mikel Arteta’s side at the moment.

His 19 Premier League goals this season is one of the reasons why the Gunners are still in the race for the European places.

He will be out of contract at the end of next season and the club has been trying their best to get him on a new deal as soon as they can.

The striker also hinted recently that his future is in the club’s hands, a statement that seems to show that he is ready to remain at the club.

He was having an Instagram Live video with his brother recently and seemed to drop yet another hint that he was staying at the Emirates as reported in the Sun.

A fan commented that he should blink to prove that he would be signing a new deal to remain at the Emirates and the striker blinked.

A number of Arsenal fans responded, some with hopes, some weren’t convinced anyway.

One tweeted: “Done deal.”

Another messaged: “It’s the hope that kills ya.”

A third added: “LOLLLLL THE WAY HE BLINK LMAOOOO.”