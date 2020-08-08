Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang picks up another award

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named Arsenal’s Player of the Year (Arsenal.com) for the just-concluded season after he scored 29 goals for the Gunners in all competition.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has been Arsenal’s most important player for some time now and he was named the club’s captain last season.

He led by example as he scored the goals in the FA Cup semi-final and final to help the Gunners win the trophy for the 14th time.

He remains a key member of the side and had almost no competition for the award after showing that he is much more important than any other squad member.

The club’s fans will hope that he will remain with them after he entered the final year of his current deal.

The club is currently in talks with him over a new deal, but there is a chance that the striker might get a tempting offer from another top team and ignore their contract offer.

Aubameyang has proven to be a natural goalscorer since his time with the Gunners, and regardless of the manager he has played under at the club, he has remained their top man and most reliable source for goals.

Losing him is unthinkable.