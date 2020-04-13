Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly demands Arsenal transfer

Interesting news from Spain is claiming that Arsenal has been informed by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that he won’t be signing a new deal.

The Gabon striker has been Arsenal’s most important player since he moved to the Emirates in 2018.

He is entering the final year of his current contract and the club has been struggling to get him to sign a new deal.

Mikel Arteta had been confident that the player would sign a new deal at the Emirates and the Spaniard has said that the club would do whatever they can to get him to sign a new deal.

However, a report from Spain via Standard Sport claims that Aubameyang is looking to continue his career elsewhere.

Arsenal will now have to decide if they want to sell the attacker or if they would allow him to run down his current deal.

Arsenal has lost some of its top players for nothing in recent seasons. Aaron Ramsey was the most recent high profile Arsenal player that has left the club for nothing and the club’s new policy is not to allow that to happen again.

Inter Milan and Barcelona will no doubt be delighted to hear such news as they have been long term admirers of the former Borussia Dortmund man.