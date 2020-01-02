Pierre Emerick Aubameyang responds to transfer speculation

Aubameyang slams English media for speculations about his future and insists that he wants to stay.
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has come out in defence of his commitment to Arsenal after news began making the rounds that he was leaving the Emirates.
The attacker remains Arsenal’s most lethal attacker and he was made club captain earlier in the season.
He has scored twice in three games under Mikel Arteta this season and was instrumental in their 2-0 win over Manchester United in their last league game.
Reports from the media claim that Arsenal is looking to cash in on him this month if he continues to ignore their offer of a new deal.
Arsenal has fears that he might leave them after this season or run down his current deal and leave the Emirates for nothing after next season.
However, Aubameyang has refuted those rumours and he claims that it was just another case of the English media talking too much.
The forward spoke to French outlet RMC Sport per Teamtalk after their match against United, and said: “The English press likes to talk a lot. For now, I’m here. I’m 100 per cent here.”
Mikel Arteta will be keen to keep Aubameyang at Arsenal if at all possible, however, with his contract running down and Champions League football not on the horizon you have to think these rumours will not go away.
That said, if Arsenal go on a decent run until the end of the season and taste glory in the Europa League then who knows, that may be enough for the Gabonese hitman to sign an extension.
Actually I dont want him to extend.. he turns 31 in June and expects a pay raise on his current 200k a week.
Do we want to tie up a striker who relies so much on pace, and pay him 250k a week until he’s 35?
Sell him regardless next summer. He’s in good form and still has resale value. He’s not irreplaceable.
Why not two years extension? Difficult to get a striker of his kind. Imaging if he was not on the wing yesterday and played at Lacca position, am sure he wouldn’t have missed all those chances Lacca missed. Auba + Martinelli next season is what am looking forward to.
He has 3 seasons in him at top level premier league right now at least and no reason he can’t finish top scorer in everyone of them. I fully back selling him this window if he isn’t prepared to sign a new contract in this month as we can’t keep risk losing players for nothing as could happen in the summer if he signs a pre contract with another club. I can’t see how we replace him in the window though if we do sell, who is available out there at a price we can afford?
I doubt he will wanna stay, but will be glad if Arsenal manage to tie him down, is hard to find a striker of is type nowadays.