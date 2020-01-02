Pierre Emerick Aubameyang responds to transfer speculation

Aubameyang slams English media for speculations about his future and insists that he wants to stay.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has come out in defence of his commitment to Arsenal after news began making the rounds that he was leaving the Emirates.

The attacker remains Arsenal’s most lethal attacker and he was made club captain earlier in the season.

He has scored twice in three games under Mikel Arteta this season and was instrumental in their 2-0 win over Manchester United in their last league game.

Reports from the media claim that Arsenal is looking to cash in on him this month if he continues to ignore their offer of a new deal.

Arsenal has fears that he might leave them after this season or run down his current deal and leave the Emirates for nothing after next season.

However, Aubameyang has refuted those rumours and he claims that it was just another case of the English media talking too much.

The forward spoke to French outlet RMC Sport per Teamtalk after their match against United, and said: “The English press likes to talk a lot. For now, I’m here. I’m 100 per cent here.”

Mikel Arteta will be keen to keep Aubameyang at Arsenal if at all possible, however, with his contract running down and Champions League football not on the horizon you have to think these rumours will not go away.

That said, if Arsenal go on a decent run until the end of the season and taste glory in the Europa League then who knows, that may be enough for the Gabonese hitman to sign an extension.