Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his way into the record books

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the most lethal strikers in the world at the moment, and this explains why the Gunners are trying to tie him down to a new deal.

The Gabon striker won the Premier League’s Golden Boot last season, and he is chasing Jamie Vardy for the gong again this season.

His goal scoring prowess didn’t start at Arsenal, who he only joined in the winter of 2018.

As a matter of fact, it was his goal-scoring exploits that prompted the Gunners to make a move for him, despite having Alexandre Lacazette and Olivier Giroud in their team.

His signing has been a successful one and if he does extend his contract with the Gunners, he would likely end up with more goals than some other club legends.

Before that happens, the striker has already scored himself into an illustrious group of goal-scoring legends who have netted at least 20 goals per season for the past five seasons.

He scored his 20th league goal of the season for the Gunners in their game against Leicester, and that means he is only the fourth player to score at least 20 league goals per season for five seasons in Europe’s top five leagues as cited by Football London.