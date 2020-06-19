Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sends a message to Arsenal fans after Man City loss

Arsenal had a poor outing on their return to Premier League action against Manchester City and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to social media to apologise.

The Gunners were beaten 3-0 by City despite making a fine start to the game and Mikel Arteta’s side would eventually finish the game with ten men.

David Luiz’s introduction in the first half for the injured Pablo Mari would change the course of the game.

The Brazilian’s error led to the first goal before he brought down Riyad Mahrez in the second half to gift City a penalty and earn a red card for his troubles.

With the Gunners reduced to ten men, they soon conceded another goal from one of City’s substitute, Phil Foden.

The game was one of the worst matches that Arsenal has played under Arteta and it was the first time this season that they had played a game without getting a single shot on target.

The Thursday after the game was Aubameyang’s birthday and Arsenal Fan TV wished the club captain a happy birthday and he responded by apologizing for the game after accepting their wish.

AFTV Media posted on Instagram: “Happy birthday to you, Auba.⁠

“And the striker responded with: “Thanks and sorry for yesterday guys”