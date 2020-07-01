If there was ever any doubts about the world-class quality of Pierre=Emerick Aubameyang his goal against Norwich City this evening has put those doubts to rest.

The Gabon magician is the fastest ever Gunner to get to 50 Premier League goals.

That is impressive considering some of the strikers that Arsenal have had in their ranks including the likes of Thierry Henry.

BTSport immediately stuck up this quality tweet recognising his huge achievement.

🤝 7️⃣9️⃣ games

⚽️ 5️⃣0️⃣ goals Aubameyang is the fastest player to reach a half-century in the Premier League for the Gunners! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0eEj7wwDAV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 1, 2020

The official Arsenal Twitter account obviously did there own tweet with three simple words.

The 31-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Arsenal and the club really do need to convince him to sign on the dotted line and extend his contract.

The brutal truth is that the club simply cannot afford to lose his goals, especially when there is absolutely no guarantee that whoever they bring in as his replacement will emulate his goal-scoring feats.