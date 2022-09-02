Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs for Chelsea – Do we really care?

So it is done, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs for Chelsea and you just know that he will play out of his skin when he faces us later in the season but do we really care?

I suppose it really depends on ones personal opinion and emotions, personally I do not care one little bit, I will not even care if he removes his Arsenal tattoo and replaces it with a Chelsea one.

But that does not mean that I am against Auba or will forget the good he did for the club.

Players come and go, it is the nature of football and it is not as if he demanded to leave or was poor for us overall, I am not going to rewrite history just because Auba has gone to West London.

I cannot wish him luck because that could be detrimental to us but neither do I wish him bad, he has earned my respect for what he did at Arsenal under some trying circumstances.

No doubt some will disagree with me and hope he flops or at the other extreme be really upset that he has joined a rival but let’s be fair, we have never shied away from signing Chelsea players in the past.

It is what it is and it is down to each one of you to draw your own conclusion to his move to Stamford Bridge but as I stated above, I genuinely do not care.