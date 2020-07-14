Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still hoping to make Barcelona move

Arsenal is yet to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a new deal, and the Gabon striker is already in the final year of his current Arsenal.

The Gunners are keen to keep hold of him and they are quite confident that he will sign a new deal to remain at the club beyond this season.

However, there are several other teams waiting on the sideline to poach him if the club cannot secure his future.

The player also seems to have his eyes on a team performing better than the Gunners in Europe at the moment.

He has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Inter Milan in the past, and the links to the former cannot seem to go away.

A recent report from Spain via Mundo Deportivo is claiming that Aubameyang hasn’t given up on making the move to Spain to join Barcelona.

The Catalans also still have him as part of their plans for the summer, but they would only make a move for him if they cannot land Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, claims the same report.

Mundo Deportivo further claims that Martinez has been Barca’s first-choice summer signing, but they are struggling to reach an agreement with the Italians and that puts Aubameyang firmly in their minds.