Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tells Arsenal how much he wants before signing a new deal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants a Mesut Ozil type of wage

Borrowing a leaf from the Mesut Ozil negotiation book, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has told Arsenal that he would need to be paid £300k per week if the Gunners want him to continue playing for them.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has been Arsenal’s most important player since he joined them and his fine run of form made him the club’s choice to replace Granit Xhaka as captain last year.

The attacker will have just one season left on his current deal with the Gunners at the end of this season and the club is keen to get him to sign a new deal.

Mail Sport is claiming that the attacker is currently in talks with the club over a contract renewal, however, the report claims that his £300k per week demand could force the club to sell him.

Arsenal gave Mesut Ozil a contract in the same region the last time the German signed a new deal and his performances since have not justified such a huge wage packet.

The club allowed Aaron Ramsey to leave for free at the end of last season after they couldn’t meet the Welsh star’s wage demand.

It is unclear at the moment if Aubameyang is open to negotiating his current demand but Arsenal will not give up on him without a fight.

No one can really fault Aubameyang for demanding such a salary, he is looking at Ozil and seeing a player paid far more than him for doing a lot less.