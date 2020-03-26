Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would not fit in at Liverpool claims former England ace

Former Liverpool and Leicester City striker Emile Heskey is of the opinion that Liverpool should not sign Arsenal forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Heskey was quoted by the Metro stating that Aubameyang is a wonderful goal scorer backed up by amazing stats but it is very doubtful that he suits the Liverpool system.

He said: ‘Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a wonderful goal-getter. His stats are amazing. ‘He is showing time and time again that he is a goal scorer. He’s playing in an Arsenal side that isn’t really fancied in and around the league but he’s going out and scoring week in and week out. ‘He’s challenging for the Golden Boot. He’s Mr Consistent.

‘But, will he fit in the Liverpool system? Probably not. I don’t think that he would be an ideal fit for Liverpool.’

Not sure I can agree with Heskey’s assessment there.

For starters, a player of Aubameyang’s calibre can fit in almost anywhere and having watched Liverpool regularly this season I reckon Auba would fit like a hand in glove at Anfield.

It seems to me that everyone and their uncle has an opinion on which club is the best destination for the Gabonese hitman, however, it could be that he is already at the club that suits him the best.

But regardless, wherever Aubameyang plays next season I am certain he will score goals and probably a lot of them.