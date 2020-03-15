Arsenal not prepared to meet Aubameyang wage demands

Arsenal’s negotiation with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a new deal has reportedly stalled over the attacker’s new wage demand.

The Gunners have been in talks with Aubameyang and his representatives over the renewal of his contract at the Emirates.

The attacker who has scored 20 goals in 32 games this season has been in fine form for Arsenal since he joined the Gunners in 2018, however, his current deal expires at the end of next season.

Arsenal is hopeful of getting him to stay beyond his current contract, but they have a problem with his wage demand.

Express Sport claims that the Gabonese attacker wants £300k per week to remain at the Emirates but that is more than what the club wants to offer him.

These demands have reportedly made Arsenal consider the possibility of selling him, but he won’t be going to Barcelona.

That is because the report claims that the Catalans have moved their priority towards signing Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

If Barca does sign the Argentine, Inter could become the team that moves for Aubameyang.

Arsenal is still negotiating with the player and his representatives and they would hope that they can reach a compromise soon.