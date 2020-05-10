Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s transfer promise to his grandfather revealed

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may look to keep the promise he made to his grandad before he died and that will be bad news for the Gunners

The Gabonese attacker has been one of the most sought-after players in the last few months as he enters the final year of his current deal.

The Gunners have been trying to get him to sign a new deal, but they have made little progress in that regard.

He looks set to leave in the summer as Arsenal would rather cash in on him, and if he joins Real Madrid, he would be fulfilling a promise that he made to his grandad before he died.

His grandad is from an area that is close to Madrid and the striker promised him that he would play for Los Blancos one day.

He revealed this in an interview in 2016 and he further revealed that he has been copying the celebration of a Real Madrid legend since he started football because he watched him while growing up.

He said as quoted by the Sun: “Before he died two years ago I promised him that one day I would play for Real Madrid.

“My grandfather was from Avila, not far from Madrid. It’s what I said to him.

“I know it’s not easy but it’s something I keep in mind.

“I celebrate my goals with a cartwheel in honour of Hugo Sanchez.

“I’ve seen many videos of him on the internet and I’ve been following him since I was a boy.”