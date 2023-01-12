Piers Morgan admits he was wrong obout Arteta

Piers Morgan was totally against making Mikel Arteta the Arsenal manager and the British TV host was fuming when the ex-midfielder was handed a new contract.

However, Arteta is now proving him wrong as his team sits atop the Premier League table and is doing well in Europe.

The current Arsenal team is the best we have seen in years and has now forced Piers Morgan to eat his words and make a U-turn.

He admitted via The Sun:

‘First, I was completely wrong about Arteta. More pleasingly, I was also completely wrong about Spurs and Conte.

‘And as we head into another North London derby this Sunday, I’m happy to admit I’ve never been happier to make a predictive a*** of myself.’

Arsenal’s transformation from mid-table mediocrity to a properly competitive team again has been stunning to watch,’ he added.

‘And it’s all down to Arteta, who if I’d had my way would have been abruptly sent packing eight months ago.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

The current Arsenal team has turned many doubters into believers and Arteta deserves the credit for turning the teams fortunes around.

The gaffer has changed the culture at the Emirates and it is clear now that his men are pulling in the right direction as they beat several top sides in an impressive campaign.

Arsenal has won nothing yet, but it is important to celebrate the team’s progress in this campaign no matter how the term eventually ends.