Piers Morgan admits Kai Havertz is making him eat his words

Piers Morgan has acknowledged being impressed with Kai Havertz’s recent performances, admitting that the German midfielder’s displays are making him reconsider his earlier criticism.

Morgan had been vocal in his criticism of Havertz’s signing, arguing that Arsenal should have invested the money in acquiring a striker rather than bringing in the German midfielder. Havertz joined Arsenal as a replacement for Granit Xhaka, who had a stellar season previously, creating substantial expectations for the new signing.

Having played in various positions at Chelsea, Havertz was tasked with a midfield role at Arsenal. Initially facing challenges, he has continued to earn playing time due to the trust placed in him by manager Mikel Arteta. Arteta is convinced that Havertz will prove to be a valuable signing, and recent performances suggest that Havertz is gradually proving his sceptics wrong at the Emirates.

He bagged a fine solo goal in Arsenal’s last match against Burnley, and Morgan admitted on Twitter:

“Great performance, Kai.. you’re making a lot of critics, including me, eat our words.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz is beginning to show remarkable form, and the German is a player we like to see doing his thing on the field nowadays.