Piers Morgan admits Kai Havertz is making him eat his words

Piers Morgan has acknowledged being impressed with Kai Havertz’s recent performances, admitting that the German midfielder’s displays are making him reconsider his earlier criticism.
Morgan had been vocal in his criticism of Havertz’s signing, arguing that Arsenal should have invested the money in acquiring a striker rather than bringing in the German midfielder. Havertz joined Arsenal as a replacement for Granit Xhaka, who had a stellar season previously, creating substantial expectations for the new signing.
Having played in various positions at Chelsea, Havertz was tasked with a midfield role at Arsenal. Initially facing challenges, he has continued to earn playing time due to the trust placed in him by manager Mikel Arteta. Arteta is convinced that Havertz will prove to be a valuable signing, and recent performances suggest that Havertz is gradually proving his sceptics wrong at the Emirates.
He bagged a fine solo goal in Arsenal’s last match against Burnley, and Morgan admitted on Twitter:
“Great performance, Kai.. you’re making a lot of critics, including me, eat our words.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Havertz is beginning to show remarkable form, and the German is a player we like to see doing his thing on the field nowadays.
Well done Kai and Mikel for changing the views of those who didn’t give the player a chance at our club.
Don’t let those of us who wanted you to succeed though Kai – Onward and Upward as AB says.
Seems Piers Morgan is a man after all, not many grown ups can man up, and admitting to eating their words.
The Big German has played a blinder in the two games prior to Burnley without actually scoring, now he follows up with solo goal against ‘the Clarets’
I had been persistent in my calls for Havertz to play up top instead of the midfield role. In both of Arsenal’s early-season games (the Community Shied and the EPL game at the Emirates) against City, he was a thorn in their flesh and contributed to our two victories.
Against Liverpool in the FA Cup game, Havertz played upfront and Klopp confessed afterwards that his team found it difficult to deal with that.
So I still think we’ll get the best of Havertz if he continues to play as anumber nine