Piers Morgan advises Mikel Arteta to do this with Arsenal players

Piers Morgan has urged Mikel Arteta to give his players a short break amid concerns they are struggling with the pressure of remaining at the top of the Premier League table. Arsenal have performed strongly for much of the season, yet in recent weeks their consistency has declined. Their failure to beat Wolves last night suggested signs of fatigue, with the squad appearing short of sharpness at a decisive stage of the campaign.

A crucial fixture against Tottenham now awaits, presenting an even greater test. The Gunners will need to deliver a commanding performance to maintain their position and momentum. However, Morgan believes the period following that match offers a valuable opportunity for recovery. After facing Tottenham, Arsenal will not play again for approximately a week, which he views as a rare chance to rest during what he described as a demanding season across four competitions.

Concerns Over Fatigue

The squad have not had a meaningful break this season, aside from the international window, during which many players continued to represent their countries. Morgan considers the cumulative effect of those commitments to be evident in recent performances. In his view, the players appear mentally drained and physically exhausted, which could jeopardise their ability to sustain a title challenge.

Morgan’s Advice To Arteta

Speaking on Talk Sport, Morgan said, “It’s still in our hands, we can obviously beat Tottenham on Sunday. Here is my advice for Mikel. We have, unusually, in a massive season when we’re in four competitions, next week, a week off. We’re not playing until we play Chelsea the following Sunday.

“I want these guys on a plane, somewhere warm, until Friday. I want them playing zero football. They look mentally frazzled and physically jaded, so let’s give them a break.”

Morgan’s comments underline his belief that a strategic pause could prove decisive in ensuring Arsenal returns refreshed and fully focused for the final stretch of the season.