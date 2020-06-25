Piers Morgan and Jamie Redknapp react to Mesut Ozil missing Arsenal’s game again

Arsenal secured their first win since the restart and it was a relief to finally get three points on the board as we look to end this season in a European place.

Mikel Arteta and the boys have worked so hard for that win after losing back-to-back games since the restart.

The Gunners will now look to continue this way when they play their next games, but one player has missed all Arsenal’s matches since the restart and this might be a message from Arteta.

The Spaniard hasn’t played Mesut Ozil since the return of the league season and during Arsenal’s game today, the German was seen holding an umbrella shielding himself from the sun.

Piers Morgan couldn’t help but take to social media to send him a message.

Mesut Ozil.

£350,000-a-week to sit under an umbrella. pic.twitter.com/6Z8QHMtuHc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 25, 2020

Jamie Redknapp, meanwhile, thinks that Mikel Arteta is sending a clear message to the German about his future.

“It’s obvious he [Arteta] wants to change it up,” Redknapp told Sky Sports as quoted by the Express.

“I mean, Ozil’s not getting a sniff at the moment, he’s not interested in him. He had the umbrella up and he was just cruising.

“He’s a player who’s got so much talent, but he obviously doesn’t fit into what Mikel Arteta wants.”