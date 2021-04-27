Piers Morgan begs Kane to return to Arsenal and says his time at Tottenham has ran its course

Piers Morgan has issued an appeal to Harry Kane to finally return home to Arsenal.

The Tottenham striker was a boyhood Gunner and he was released by the club very early on in his career.

Arsenal’s loss has become Tottenham’s gain as they took him in and nurtured him until he has become the player he is now.

Kane is one of the world’s best strikers and he is one reason why Spurs remains a big team as he keeps scoring decisive goals for them.

Despite outscoring most players on the planet, he is still without major silverware and he risks ending his career trophyless.

This will be an important summer for him as many teams look to sign him and Morgan believes it would be best for him to return to Arsenal.

The outspoken Arsenal fan has watched Kane struggle to win trophies at Spurs and urges him to return home by ending his time at Spurs.

He tweeted an image of the England captain in an Arsenal shirt with a cheeky caption.