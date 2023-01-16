Piers Morgan challenges Gary Neville to a bet over his Arsenal prediction

Piers Morgan has challenged Gary Neville to a bet after the ex-Manchester United defender insisted Arsenal will not win the league.

The Gunners currently top the standings by eight points after taking advantage of Manchester City’s latest slip to beat Tottenham.

Spurs had a terrible game, but Mikel Arteta’s men deserve credit for taking their chances in that first half to score their goals and win the game.

The Gunners are now seen as champions-elect by some fans, even though this is just the campaign’s halfway point.

After Neville insisted United will end the term above Mikel Arteta’s side, Morgan responded by saying on Twitter:

“Pipe down T-Bag. I bet you £5000 to charity that Arsenal finish higher in the League than Utd.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We do not need to pay too much attention to Neville because he is paid to have an opinion and will always have one.

United is having a great season and defeated us when we visited Old Trafford, but we have a chance to avenge that loss in our next game.

There are still more points to play for, but we back our players to deliver top performances every time Mikel Arteta selects a team for a fixture.

