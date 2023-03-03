Piers Morgan chooses Arsenal man as possible Player of the Season

Piers Morgan has been delighted with the impact of Oleksandr Zinchenko at Arsenal this season and reckons the Ukrainian is probably the player of the season.

Zinchenko moved from Manchester City to Arsenal in the summer to reunite with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

So far, he has had an amazing spell at the club and continues to show why he is talked about most of the time.

Before he moved to the Emirates, Kieran Tierney was Arsenal’s first-choice left-back and we considered the Scotsman one of the best in the league, but Tierney is struggling for game time now and it is hard to make a case for him starting over Zinchenko.

Morgan tells Talk Sport:

‘For me, potentially along with Saka and (Martin) Odegaard, the player of the season for us and maybe the Premier League has been Zinchenko.

‘Pep Guardiola said he was surplus to requirements. His heat map last night is absolutely insane. That guy was supposed to be left-back and he was absolutely everywhere.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko has simply been one of our best players this term and the Ukrainian has undoubtedly done well enough to earn a place among the nominees for player of the season.

However, it will be a battle to win the award because several players at Arsenal and other clubs have also done fabulously well this term.

