Piers Morgan clashes with an Arsenal legend over Aubameyang

Piers Morgan has continued to make a case for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being offloaded from Arsenal at the wrong time as the striker shines at Barcelona.

He scored for the Catalans again in their 3-2 win over Levante yesterday, and that was his 8th goal in 9 league games since he moved to the Spanish club.

English TV host, Morgan, has not hidden his disapproval of the decision to release the attacker by Arsenal and his recent goal gave him more content to cry about.

He took to his Twitter account and tweeted: “BREAKING: Aubameyang scores again for Barcelona. His 10th goal in 14 games since Arsenal gave him away for free. Now officially one of the worst decisions in managerial history.”

This time, he was challenged by former Arsenal man, Lee Dixon, who commented: “Piers. Really. You are really making yourself look rather silly. Enough. Get over it. He was disruptive. Club always bigger. You know that.”

But Morgan was not done, and he fired back: “I don’t agree. We lost a world-class striker because our manager mismanaged him. Quite clear from his form at Barca, where Xavi loves him, that he’s still a magnificent player. And we’re left with Lacazette who hasn’t scored this year. Terrible decision that will cost us Top4.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

At this point, it seems Morgan is irredeemable, and it is much better that we just ignore him.

Mikel Arteta has done that so far, and the Spaniard has been working hard to ensure his squad is prepared to finish this season in a suitable position.