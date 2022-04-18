Piers Morgan continues his anti Arteta agenda by naming who he thinks should replace the Spaniard

It is fairly common knowledge that Piers Morgan is not the biggest fan of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
The English TV host continuously takes to social media to have a pop at the 40-year-old and in recent months he has been hammering him for allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave for free in the winter transfer window.
Now, following a string of losses, Morgan wants Arteta out and has now taken to Twitter to call for former Arsenal legend and Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira to take over at the Emirates.
His Tweet reads as reported by Football London: “Trust the process!’ No thanks. #ArtetaOUT #VieiraIN.”
This is now starting to divide the fan base, there are those that still believe in the process, those that never believed in it and those that have changed their minds.
It is probably too early to make that call. If Arsenal somehow beat Chelsea, Man Utd, West Ham and Tottenham, how many would call for him to be sacked?
How many would still be trusting the process if Arteta’s side knock up 5-6 losses in a row and finish 8th again?
The next couple of weeks will be crucial and will determine what the majority of fans want.
I am no fan of Morgan but it is clear that should we fail to qualify for Europe once again the “process” that many of spoken about here has failed.
I don’t think Vieira is the solution though. I would rather have a more established manager with experience and success at the highest level.
Arsenal need something…
The one good thing about Vierra is, he is a natural born winner and doesn’t tolerate losing.
8th 8th 4th Great improvement. Arteta the genius.
8th 8th 5th. Same as Emery. Arteta doing fine.
8th 8th 6th . Not as good as Emery but back in Europe.
8th 8th 7th. Untenable. But the club will still retain.
8th8th 8th. No progress. Definite dismissal.
Even if Arsenal wins their remaining games that will not change the important issues which is Arsenal’s main problem and that is Arteta’s lack of managerial competence..
You need patience and understanding to manage players altitudes, and Arteta has zero proficiency in this aspect.
I’m not anti Patrick Vieira in the slightest
I wouldn’t have hired either him or Arteta after Emery.
PV was not proven and Arteta had no managerial CV for me to have an opinion about
I still wouldn’t hire Vieira. We have done over 2 years allowing Arteta to find his feet ( I know there will be derision but I don’t think he is as bad as many think). If Arteta can’t cut it then I’d be wanting what I wanted in the first place which was a tried and tested manager who could speak reasonably good English.
If PV carries on doing well with Palace and wins something and gets into Europe then fine go for him. An Arsenal legend. . As yet, he hasn’t.
Have to agree regarding PV sue ,if Arteta goes we need like you said a proven manager not another experiment that could go either way .
Personally I believe we have already wasted the last 2 years I do not want a repeat of that if Arteta by some miracle gets the hook .
The fact that Arteta won the fa cup doesn’t mean he achieved more than viera already.
This is viera first season in EPL, got them to the FA semi, which arteta had a similar run but went to win it.
Now let compare the squad they both have at their disposal.
Arteta had a team of European final, what did palace got?
If you said he beat city to achieve it, viera already done that as well in the league.
Credit to Arteta for the win but doesn’t mean that fa cup was all his doing.
2 seasons after that without anything to show for it is an evidence.
Not saying viera would do wonders here, but base on the team he has her has over achieved already and with that low budget.
We also beat the impotent lampard team that were far from being at their best and not winning any trophy that season.
Compare this chealse team of now of that of lampard, then you will see the difference.
I accept people would be unsure of Vierra but the big difference is Vierra was a massive star, won every cup going as a player, has far more experience than Arteta ever had at playing and working with top managers. Many of the top clubs in the world have had bo problem putting their faith in top class players, straight into management, Barca and Real have had massive success doing it. But unlike Arteta and like Vierra, they were players that were legends and understood what top class football and winning things was all about and in their nature. And Vierra is confident enough to be cutting his teeth at a lower club first.
Reggie
That doesn’t add up though as Wenger and Mourinho weren’t top players. Equally, Gary Neville was pants and Steve Bruce spent a long career being a nearly man.
You either have it or you don’t and for me it is too early to write off Arteta. Neither am I writing off Vieira, as time will tell if he has what it takes to be a winner in the managerial stakes
Agreed Reggie! I would love to see one of Arsenals best a most influential players manage the team! I think the time will be right if we do not make top 4. Think about it the loses we’ve had recently to teams we should have beat would have had us almost over the finish line for top 4. West ham manu and spuds like us have been very generous in keeping this race alive but I feel we should’ve been out of sight by now. Palace right now are a tough challenging team to play against for any prem club and Thats down to Viera!
But would you want Vieira now?
Sue P, i have said before, i did not know why Arteta got the nod over Vierra, when he did. At the time i didn’t want either but i haven’t enjoyed watching the football under Arteta, i dont see a future playing Artetaball and i would take Vierra over Arteta. Maybe it would be because of what Vierra means to me and not the right reason but i honestly think Vierra would build a team in the mould i like.
Ah!
I quite understand why you would choose PV and think that you, like me, thought he was immense at Arsenal. As I wrote above, I’m not writing Arteta off as he is still early-ish in his career. Time will tell, but I’d say it’s wobbly for him at the moment.
Absolutely Dan kit
I do agree with you Sue
i wouldnt have hired PV at the time MA was hired
his managerial career to that point was pretty poor, NY city and Nice.
Granted neither club were big enough to allow him to flourish imo but it is what it is on that front.
For me, i would want PV to gain more experience and see where he can take Palace in the next few seasons.
The issue for me at present is that on this site especially, many fans are quite fickle in the sense that they scream about how good we are and how well we are playing under MA that when the results go south, like the last 3 games, they want his head.
I get many dont like him or have other opinions about him but we know, those of us that know football, that a team as young as ours are going to have consistency issues, especially when you lose big players that hold the team together like TP and KT recently.
For the most part of the season, our football has been pretty good, we can now see a style forming etc.
I do agree that the last 3 games was weak from our side considering the performances from Man city game to 3 games ago, it was very poor.
I do agree that if we do not make europe again he should be shown the door and a manager brought in who has a pull factor, i dont know who that could be because there isnt many out there i can say yes we should get him.
It shouldnt be PV, if PV ever does come back to us, i would want him to have an improved CV.
thats not saying he is or isnt better than MA, i just wouldnt want him, a legend and arguably the best midfielder / captain we have ever had, to have a tarnished legacy.
But all due respect to PV, he imo is doing brilliant things down at Selhurst park and it would be very intersting to see how he would do if Palace gave him the same £250m that MA has had over the last 3 seasons
I agree wholeheartedly Val
SueP
I share a similar view to yours. I also had my doubts about Arteta given his lack of experience. However, having taken on the job my view has been that he should be supported by the owners and fans. I think it is still too early to dump him given the plans set out at the beginning of the season.
PV has done well at CP so far and seems to have very good ideas about the way the game should be played. Unfortunately, that is no guarantee of success and prior to CP he had a good but not spectacular record as a manager. He has not been in charge of a top level European team which brings expectations and scrutiny which are different from what he would have had to deal with to date.
Your last sentence says so much David.
The idea that the Arsenal ownership would take chance on another untried manager, or one without European experience would be an absolute folly. That said, Emery did fit the criteria but the senior players were disgraceful in the end.
Nagelsman was heavily backed but it’s not been plain sailing for him at BM. It’s almost a lottery until you reach la crème de la crème- Klopp and Conte for example. Those managers live in a rarified atmosphere
Currently not good enough. Arteta got 4th with 2 games in hand, testament to his ability. To now lose it also speaks volumes.
If he can’t get top 4 with only PL games, who has confidence he can with PL, FA Cup, and possible European games next year?
Please.Has Pv won any major trophy.
Arsenal shd go someone with a proven record shd MA go.
Tuchel is a good example
Roberto Mancini
Laurent Blanc
Zidane
Julen Lopetugui
Luis Enrique
Patrick Vieira
Any of these guys would improve us
This site is full of people who never go to games.
Oh sorry Jimmy ‘season ticket’ B