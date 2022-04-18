Piers Morgan continues his anti Arteta agenda by naming who he thinks should replace the Spaniard

It is fairly common knowledge that Piers Morgan is not the biggest fan of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The English TV host continuously takes to social media to have a pop at the 40-year-old and in recent months he has been hammering him for allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave for free in the winter transfer window.

Now, following a string of losses, Morgan wants Arteta out and has now taken to Twitter to call for former Arsenal legend and Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira to take over at the Emirates.

His Tweet reads as reported by Football London: “Trust the process!’ No thanks. #ArtetaOUT #VieiraIN.”

Just Arsenal says

This is now starting to divide the fan base, there are those that still believe in the process, those that never believed in it and those that have changed their minds.

It is probably too early to make that call. If Arsenal somehow beat Chelsea, Man Utd, West Ham and Tottenham, how many would call for him to be sacked?

How many would still be trusting the process if Arteta’s side knock up 5-6 losses in a row and finish 8th again?

The next couple of weeks will be crucial and will determine what the majority of fans want.