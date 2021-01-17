Piers Morgan destroys Ozil in brutal farewell message

Piers Morgan has attacked Mesut Ozil again as the German closes in on leaving Arsenal.

Ozil’s performances dropped after he signed a new £350,000-a-week deal at the Emirates in 2018.

Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery, and Mikel Arteta have all tried to get him back to form at the club.

However, it seems like the German isn’t interested in playing at his best again and just wants to concentrate on his business interests.

After trusting Ozil in his first few games and not getting the performances that he wanted, Arteta axed him from his first-team plans. The German hasn’t played for the club since March last year, and he wasn’t even registered to play for the Gunners this season.

After watching the first half of the season from the sidelines, it seems that he wants to leave the club now. Several reports have claimed that he has reached an agreement with Arsenal over terminating his contract and moving to Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super league.

Now Piers Morgan has taken to Twitter to blast him for being interested in making money alone at Arsenal in a most unfriendly farewell message.

Loved @MesutOzil1088 when he first came to Arsenal. World class player with a sublime natural talent. Now I can’t wait to see the back of the lazy manipulative £350,000-a-week wastrel. You could have been a club legend, Mesut – but you just couldn’t be bothered. Bye. pic.twitter.com/6OYFWEY4DT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 16, 2021

