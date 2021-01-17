Piers Morgan destroys Ozil in brutal farewell message

Piers Morgan has attacked Mesut Ozil again as the German closes in on leaving Arsenal.
Ozil’s performances dropped after he signed a new £350,000-a-week deal at the Emirates in 2018.
Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery, and Mikel Arteta have all tried to get him back to form at the club.
However, it seems like the German isn’t interested in playing at his best again and just wants to concentrate on his business interests.
After trusting Ozil in his first few games and not getting the performances that he wanted, Arteta axed him from his first-team plans. The German hasn’t played for the club since March last year, and he wasn’t even registered to play for the Gunners this season.
After watching the first half of the season from the sidelines, it seems that he wants to leave the club now. Several reports have claimed that he has reached an agreement with Arsenal over terminating his contract and moving to Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super league.
Now Piers Morgan has taken to Twitter to blast him for being interested in making money alone at Arsenal in a most unfriendly farewell message.
Loved @MesutOzil1088 when he first came to Arsenal. World class player with a sublime natural talent. Now I can’t wait to see the back of the lazy manipulative £350,000-a-week wastrel. You could have been a club legend, Mesut – but you just couldn’t be bothered. Bye. pic.twitter.com/6OYFWEY4DT
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 16, 2021
If you lot think ozil was going to run back 80 yards and tackle you waswrong he never did it before he came ane he never was going to do it. He could av done something in a game or two this season but MA didn’t like him for not coming back to tackle. Still a good player in the right team but things move on its time Rowe to shine hopefully now let’s get 5 th a least
What a lazy player good bye.
Why envy ozil for his salary the guy didn’t stole it from the club the club gave him it . ozil won’t be the last footballer you will be disappointed with at Arsenal .most of you guys calling ozil lazy can’t even help your self
Tom k, I don’t know why most of u don’t know anything about football. Who told u that MA didn’t like him? If MA didn’t like him, what about Emery? What about Mourinho at Real Madrid? Every coach wants results, go and check Ozil statistics in the matches he played against the top 6teams in the premiership, they are awful but u as a delusional fan still see Ozil as a hero. At 32 and a free agent, why aren’t top teams in Europe after him? Look at Willian even though he has lost form but, when he became a free agent at Chelsea, he is 32 but even Barca was after him, Tothenharm was after him and so many other big clubs in top league in Europe
Just settle for Cedric & Willian – who’s Ozil?
We’ve stunk up pitches all over the league w/o Ozil but keep blaming him. Like he held a gun to our board for a contract.
When Piers is your leader, you’ve got issues.
If William is that good why did he come here instead of Barcelona because we were mad enough to pay him 250 k for 3 years as fo ozil I said he could av done something in some games well just check than he was top assists for years before he came here
@Wisdom – different players have their styles.of play and if Wenger thought Ozil’s style of play was Okay for him, then so be it. Stop all this nonsense talk about Mourinho and MA and Emery….It’s okay that Ozil did not suit their pattern of play but Ozil did not give himself his contract….and like i said he still has the best player highlights any arsenal player has had in an Arsenal Jersey in the last 10 years…..so whether you like it or not he was and still is a great player and i am a huge fan. U are entitled to how you feel about him but he is leaving our club so snap out of it and look for the next player to blame for the club’s issues……since dats what you guys do best.
Arteta said he will keep trying with willian no matter how shit he is but why he didnt still try with ozil when ozil last game he got an assist for the winning goal
Who cares what a toxic tabloid “journalist” unless you are also toxic and obsessive like many Arsenal fans? They knew his style and still paid him. You go work for free the same way phone tapper Morgan works for free and does an honest day’s work.
Piers Morgan though,such a bitter man.
I don’t even listen to Piers…..most biaised Arsenal fan i know…..Very bitter man
Let Ozil go we need fresh blood in arsenal. Any lazy man can leave. He has milked a lot we need results not history. Thanks Ozil for being part of our history.
Without history all clubs are equal at the beginning of every season. Why dream playing for big clubs if not because of their history? What make Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool giants of English football if not for their history?
Why haven’t Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea and even Leicester City reach the status of Arsenal even though their results are better for a number of seasons? Because of history.
Why talk about Pele or Maradona even though the major of us have never seen them play? Because of their history.
We enjoy the thrill of the moment but in football history is everything!
I agree with pm.
It’s obvious Arteta’s system needs a courageous right-footed CAM to retrieve the ball and to be an additional right winger, therefore we were linked with Houssem Aouar and Marcel Sabitzer