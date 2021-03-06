Piers Morgan gives five word Arteta message after Burnley draw

Just like most Gooners, it disappointed Piers Morgan to see his Arsenal team draw the game against Burnley.
The popular TV host watched the game and was busy making posts on Twitter about it.
The nature of Burnley’s goal didn’t impress him and he blamed Bernd Leno and Granit Xhaka for their role in the fiasco that led to Chris Woods scoring.
He also criticised the penalty awarded to Arsenal that VAR overturned and after the game, he delivered a message to Mikel Arteta.
He tweeted: “Arteta has to start delivering.”
His tweet appears to be blaming the Arsenal manager for yet another terrible performance from his team.
However, it wasn’t everyone who thinks like him and Arsenal fans took to the post to clarify that the Spanish manager wasn’t to blame for the dropped points.
One fan responded: “This wasn’t his fault at all, why can’t you understand that?”
Another said: “How people blame him for this game is funny lmao he set the team up to create so many chances and a mistake from Xhaka isn’t on him lmao”
One asked: “Are you ok in the head? How was that his fault ?”
Another one added: “So it’s his fault the refs don’t do their job right and our players can’t finish their dinner?”
Finally one advised: “Get rid of liabilities xhaka & Luiz, sign lampety, bissouma, coady and raphinha and they will have a squad capable of top 4”
Arteta has had a mixed season but it did appear things were starting to improve and his team selection seemed to be spot on for this game.
If Xhaka hadn’t made the mistake leading to Burnley’s goal, Arsenal would probably have remained confident and saw the game out.
Conceding one goal per game is really a fantastic stat by our defense.
In fact it is our defense which has kept us in games.
Kudos then to the Manager Coaching staff and defenders.
The challenge now is to bring our much vaunted 200 mill attack up to the same standard as our defense to complete the puzzle.
The good news is that chances are being created so we just need to put more of them away.
EL victory is definitely within our reach while top 6 remains achievable
An eternal optimist! Stupid mistakes by players who do not deserve the silly money some of them get are costing the club very dearly. That’s where Arteta should step in, and the way contracts are drawn up needs a stiff looking into.
Said it a million times but I’ll say it again. A defence is not only tasked with defending, they also provide the base for most attacks.
Defence through midfield to the forwards is far too slow.
This is the reason we lose or draw to most teams that sit deep. MA has yet to prove he can be successful against this type of opponent.
The egotistical Mr Morgan has a basic problem, in that he spouts forth, before he engages his brain, if indeed be has one.Did he not apologize to Arteta earlier this week for one of his rants?
Although I really hate saying it, Piers is spot on…for all of those people who say he got the team selections right, please look at the in-game stats and how this team reacted between the time of Xhaka’s typically shambolic mistake and the final 15 minutes of the game…Auba had 3 touches of the ball during that period, which means once again no service for our best offensive player…that’s one less than the amount of times I saw Laca rolling around on the ground like he had been shot by a sniper
Xhaka and Willian are just not good enough to play for Arsenal. Willian once was, but is getting past it. Xhaka had never been good enough to play for Arsenal. Players like those make our team poor. When you add a manager who is pretty poor too, you have a recipe for failure.
ARSENAL PROBS:- (i)arsenal always cools the game when they are leading (ii)xhaka is aslow decider in the pitch,secondly his mistake is always costing us….., imagine 8 mistakes leading to goals. (iii) playing from behind{ over back pass }. (iv)Team hatred….i think arsenal fc is not being liked by VAR control room…how can they overturned two penalties to be awarded to arsenal fc….?. we shall not get any league title esp pl.
Morgan claims to be a true Gooner but his regular anti manager rants, going way back well into Wengers time are becoming as predictable as a Xhaka mistake.
Presumably, Morgan blames MA for not being to persuade our owner Scrooge to splash out for a better player than Xhaka. Short of that being the case, then since MA HAD TO inherit that grizzly, ghastly, slowcoach and mistake on legs and has little real choice right now than to pick him, MA is not to blame.
Kroenke, Wenger and Gazidis ARE ALL TO BLAME BUT MA IS NOT, FOR XHAKA. And I have not even mentioned the weekly farce that is VAR. Perhaps that is all the fault of MA too! Eh Piers “sweetie”!
Was it Arteta that begged Xhaka to remain hear 2019.
Was it Arteta who uses Xhaka more than any other arsenal player.
Please don’t blame Arteta lol🤭