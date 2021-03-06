Piers Morgan gives five word Arteta message after Burnley draw

Just like most Gooners, it disappointed Piers Morgan to see his Arsenal team draw the game against Burnley.

The popular TV host watched the game and was busy making posts on Twitter about it.

The nature of Burnley’s goal didn’t impress him and he blamed Bernd Leno and Granit Xhaka for their role in the fiasco that led to Chris Woods scoring.

He also criticised the penalty awarded to Arsenal that VAR overturned and after the game, he delivered a message to Mikel Arteta.

He tweeted: “Arteta has to start delivering.”

His tweet appears to be blaming the Arsenal manager for yet another terrible performance from his team.

However, it wasn’t everyone who thinks like him and Arsenal fans took to the post to clarify that the Spanish manager wasn’t to blame for the dropped points.

One fan responded: “This wasn’t his fault at all, why can’t you understand that?”

Another said: “How people blame him for this game is funny lmao he set the team up to create so many chances and a mistake from Xhaka isn’t on him lmao”

One asked: “Are you ok in the head? How was that his fault ?”

Another one added: “So it’s his fault the refs don’t do their job right and our players can’t finish their dinner?”

Finally one advised: “Get rid of liabilities xhaka & Luiz, sign lampety, bissouma, coady and raphinha and they will have a squad capable of top 4”

Arteta has had a mixed season but it did appear things were starting to improve and his team selection seemed to be spot on for this game.

If Xhaka hadn’t made the mistake leading to Burnley’s goal, Arsenal would probably have remained confident and saw the game out.