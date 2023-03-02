Piers Morgan insists no Arsenal team has played this well since the invincible days

After months of criticising the Arsenal gaffer and calling for his replacement, Piers Morgan is fully behind Mikel Arteta.

The current Arsenal team is so good that it might seem demonic not to love them, considering the quality of football they play.

Arteta’s side is not just topping the league standings. They play an exciting and beautiful style of football, which clearly is a delight to watch.

Speaking on how the present team plays, Morgan tells Talk Sport they are the best since the Invincibles. He says:

“I’ve never seen the Emirates as loud and universal in it’s support for a team and manager as it is now.

“The media are loving the way Arsenal are playing. We got spoilt in the first eight years under Wenger in the way they played.

“I think this is the best quality of football and best squad we’ve had since the Invincibles days.”

Arsenal has had some great and famous teams before now who impressed fans and captured our imaginations and this side is one of them.

Patience has genuinely paid off because if the club had sacked Arteta, we would not be where we are now and chances are we could have had many more unsuccessful managers.

We haven’t won the league yet, but it is hard not to be excited about what we could achieve by the end of the season.

