Piers Morgan insists Raya is still not showing he is better than Ramsdale

Arsenal fan and TV host Piers Morgan remains sceptical about David Raya, even after the Spaniard has become Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale had shown promise as Arsenal’s goalkeeper since winning the starting position from Bernd Leno. However, Mikel Arteta changed the dynamic with the signing of Raya, who is known for his skills with the ball at his feet.

While Raya is considered to be the better and more experienced goalkeeper overall, he has had some unsteady performances since joining the team. Despite the prevailing sentiment, not everyone is convinced of Raya’s superiority over Ramsdale, and Morgan is among those who have reservations about the Brentford loanee.

Speaking on the Spaniard in a recent interview, he said to Talk Sport:

“I think we’ve still got issues.

“I’m not convinced by [David] Raya in goal, I think he was very jittery for much of the game.

“I don’t think he’s an upgrade on what I’ve seen so far of [Aaron] Ramsdale who must be feeling sick as a pig sitting on the bench every day watching this stuff.”

The competition between Ramsdale and Raya will take some time before it gets a clear winner, but it is very unlikely that Ramsdale will be back in the Gunners’ goal soon if Raya is not injured.

