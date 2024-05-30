Piers Morgan is no longer the leader of the Anti-Arteta club – “the next Pep Guardiola”

The Arsenal loving TV personality Piers Morgan was one of Mikel Arteta’s most vocal critics early on in the Boss’ early days at the Emirates, and was a weekly critic of the club, especially when Arteta sacked his friend Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and missed out on Europe in his first two years of The Project.

To be fair, many Arsenal fans also said the same things as Morgan but not quite so openly and publicly as the publicity-driven TV pundit. Morgan openly told Arsenal that they should sack Arteta and bring in a proven coach like Antonio Conte (sic) and made it clear that he didn’t “trust the process” at all.

As Morgan admitted on the Up Front podcast with Simon Jordan: “I wouldn’t have given Mikel Arteta that new three-year contract when we’d gone two seasons losing 13 league games each season,” said Morgan. “But I was wrong. Arteta has turned out to be a fantastic appointment for Arsenal, it just took two years for him to realise his promise.

“Most Arsenal fans after those first two seasons under Arteta were grumbling that he got the job too early and wasn’t ready. Watching the documentary on Amazon, I thought at the start that I was right, but as it went on, I noticed two changes – the players started to gravitate towards him, and the fans got onboard with him too.

“When I was at the Emirates for the final game of the season, the atmosphere was like nothing I’d ever heard at that stadium – ever. Arteta has created a very special bond between the fans, the players and the staff, and I take my hat off to him. If you’d have asked me two seasons in, I would’ve told you he wasn’t ready.

“I often think about David Moyes when he took over at Manchester United and he was given nine months, maybe United could have spared themselves a lot of pain if they’d given him the kind of patience they’d given Sir Alex Ferguson when he joined.”

But now, (like many Arsenal fans it must be said, has changed his tune completely, and now believes that Arteta walks on water. Morgan said: “I think Mikel Arteta is the natural successor in world football to become the next Pep Guardiola. I cannot speak any higher of everything about him.

“I think Arteta will win the Premier League with Arsenal soon. If next season is Guardiola’s last, then he’ll be determined to go out with five on the bounce and I think he’s now the best manager in history and has got a great claim for that. I always thought it was Sir Alex Ferguson, but I think Pep is just incredible.

“I always look at managers and think whether they improve players. Sir Alex won his final season at United with a pretty ropey team, but he was able to make s*** players shine. This is where Arteta has been brilliant, when you look at players like Martin Ødegaard, how he’s improved under him, Declan Rice has hit another gear already.”

Morgan was also one who loudly questioned the signing of Kai Havertz, and he was perhaps one of the heroes of the Anti-Arteta brigade, but it seems that they will now have to look further afield to find other dwindling naysayers that questions Arteta’s brilliance.

