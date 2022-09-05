Piers Morgan loses a £1000 bet because of Arsenal

Piers Morgan has lost a £1000 bet to Gary Neville after Arsenal lost 3-1 to Manchester United yesterday.

The English TV host is one of the more well known Arsenal fans and he stays relevant by commenting on several issues about the club.

Life was good as a Gooner after Arsenal started this term with 5 wins from 5 matches ahead of their game against United.

The Gunners were visiting a resurgent side, and they had to be on their best to get a result from that game.

Prior to the match, The Sun reports Neville reached out to Morgan and told him United will beat Arsenal.

The TV presenter challenged the ex-United full-back to a bet of £1000, and he agreed.

United won the game 3-1, and Morgan donated the money to a charity of Neville’s choice.

The love for your club could drive you to great lengths sometimes, and that is what happened to Morgan.

However, he can be confident that on another day, he could certainly win.

This is because Arsenal is in great shape and will bounce back from this defeat in our next league game.

That confidence comes from watching how our team has performed in the last few matches.

