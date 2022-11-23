Piers Morgan makes another effort to convince Arsenal to sign Ronaldo

Piers Morgan is one of the more well-known Arsenal fans and a friend of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He dreams of seeing the ex-Manchester United man in an Arsenal shirt and keeps pushing for it to happen.

His bombshell interview with the Portuguese attacker in the last few weeks has made United terminate his contract by mutual consent.

Ronaldo, who wants to play until he is 40, now has to find a new club and Morgan wants it to be Arsenal.

The British TV host has tried often to lure him to the Emirates and believes now is the best time for that to happen.

In his latest tweet, he posted an image of Ronaldo holding an Arsenal shirt with his name and the number 7 on the back and captioned the post: “Time for Phase 2.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

After getting rid of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for being a bad influence, it is difficult to see Arsenal make a move for Ronaldo.

The interview he gave has almost ruined his reputation and he is clearly too disruptive to play for us.

It will be tough for any top European side to take him on and he might have to leave the continent to continue his career.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Jesus and Martinelli training with the Brilliant Brazilians in Qatar.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids