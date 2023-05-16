Piers Morgan makes bizarre Ronaldo claim after Arsenal fold in title race

Piers Morgan claims Arsenal could have won the Premier League if they had signed Cristiano Ronaldo when he left Manchester United.

The Portuguese attacker left United in poor circumstances after his contract was terminated because of a bombshell interview with Morgan.

Morgan is an avid supporter of the Al-Nassr star and had urged the Gunners to sign him when he was at Juventus and when he left Manchester United.

The Gunners showed no interest in the disruptive figure and still overachieved, considering they did not even make the top four last season.

However, TV host Morgan believes they could have been champions if they had made Ronaldo one of their players.

He explains via the Daily Mail:

‘Mock all you like, but if we’d signed Ronaldo when he left Utd, until the end of the season – as he was keen to do btw – we would have won the League. He knows how to win major trophies, and how to score goals when it really matters.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ronaldo is a great player and was superb for Manchester United last season, which was enough reason for Arsenal to add him to their squad in the summer.

But he has been disruptive at his last two clubs and he probably wouldn’t have helped Arsenal like Morgan thinks.

