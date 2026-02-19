Piers Morgan makes it clear what he expects from Arsenal next

Piers Morgan has acknowledged that failing to beat Wolves represents a setback for Arsenal, but he remains confident that the upcoming clash with Tottenham can be navigated successfully. While the fixture against Spurs will not be straightforward, it is another vital game that the Gunners must win in order to maintain their momentum at the top of the Premier League. Recent encounters with the Lilywhites have shown Arsenal’s ability to perform well, and Morgan believes they can replicate that form this weekend.

With Tottenham now under the guidance of a new manager, there is a potential for the team to experience a resurgence, which could make the contest more challenging. Spurs have endured a difficult season, and securing positive results in their remaining matches would be crucial for salvaging their campaign. Nonetheless, Morgan maintains that Arsenal are capable of overcoming these challenges if they approach the game with focus and determination.

Arsenal’s Need to Capitalise

Morgan emphasised that Arsenal must make this fixture count, noting that their confidence has been tested following recent results. He believes that Arteta, whom he describes as a “massive fan of,” will take the opportunity to address his squad firmly ahead of the game. The Gunners must demonstrate mental resilience and ensure that previous setbacks do not influence their performance against a side that has struggled for consistency this season.

Morgan’s View on the Tottenham Fixture

Speaking on Talk Sport, Morgan said, “I couldn’t think of a better place to go frankly than Tottenham on Sunday and I’m presuming that between now and then Mikel Arteta, who I’ve become a massive fan of, I think he’s going to read them the riot act quite rightly.

“Let’s go and beat Tottenham, which shouldn’t be difficult. They’re one of the worst Tottenham teams I’ve ever seen.

“We can push them to within I think two points of the relegation zone if we beat them on Sunday. If that’s not a motivation for Arsenal players then what is?”

His comments reflect a belief that, despite recent setbacks, Arsenal have the quality and motivation to secure a vital victory and reinforce their position as serious contenders for the Premier League title this season.