Piers Morgan makes it clear what he wants at Arsenal

Despite Arsenal’s 5-0 win against Crystal Palace this afternoon, Piers Morgan is convinced that the Gunners need a new striker.

Arsenal returned from their winter break in superb fashion, as they stunned struggling Palace with a performance that could see them sack their manager.

The Eagles have been one of the toughest teams for Arsenal to face, but the Gunners did not find any difficulty in that game.

It was one of the easiest victories they will achieve in a long time, and their players will be happy with the result.

However, Morgan is not convinced about their attacking display and insists the team still needs a striker like Ivan Toney.

He wrote on Twitter:

“FT: 5-0.. brilliant replica brace by Martinelli at the end to complete a very comfortable win over a very poor Palace side. But don’t let the result mask the fact Arsenal still need a striker.. put Toney up front and we’d have a team that can win the Premier League.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need a striker, but it will be hard for us to sign one this month, so we need to support the boys to get the right results as they try their best to do so.

In the summer, we will certainly sign a new frontman, and it could be the coveted Toney.

