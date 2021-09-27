Piers Morgan makes peace with Ramsdale after Arsenal beat Tottenham

TV presenter and popular Arsenal fan, Piers Morgan, has made peace with Aaron Ramsdale after the goalkeeper shone for the Gunners in the North London derby yesterday.

Ramsdale had posted a tweet abusing Morgan in 2014 while he was still in the academy of Sheffield United.

The Englishman now stars at the Emirates for the Gunners and after helping them beat Spurs to win three straight league matches, Morgan has made peace with him.

The TV host took to his Twitter account to post the screenshot of the tweet made by Ramsdale years ago as well as an image of himself and the goalie laughing together after the Tottenham game.

He captioned the tweet: “How it started vs how it’s going” with a smiley emoji.

Ramsdale will be happy to have impressed Morgan and will hope to keep his support.

This is because the TV presenter is one of the most outspoken and critical Arsenal fans around and he will surely criticise him when he puts in a poor performance for the Gunners.

Ramsdale’s display in the win against Spurs may have cemented his place as the Arsenal number one and Bernd Leno will hope to feature in the cup competitions for the Gunners now.