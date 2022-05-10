Piers Morgan names his controversial Arsenal front three for next season

Piers Morgan has named the front three that he would love to see lead the line for Arsenal next season, with Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo named on his list.

The outspoken social media presence is known for causing a stir with his opinions, and he appears to love the attention that he gets even when negative, and he has moved to name the three players that he would like to see in attack next season.

Not only has he opted to overlook our current Arsenal Player of the Year Saka, but he has moved to include current Man United forward Ronaldo who returned to Old Trafford last summer. Even more strange is that our current forward Eddie Nketiah has been named in the three, which either means that he would return CR7 to a wider role to accommodate our current striker, or that young Eddie should play out wide ahead of the likes of Emile Smith Rowe or Bukayo Saka, with Gabriel Martinelli retaining his place in the side.

I’d be very happy if Arsenal’s forward line next season was @gabimartinelli @EddieNketiah9 and @Cristiano – perfect mix of youth, pace & 🐐 class talent/experience. And to those who don’t think Ronaldo would come to us, why wouldn’t he? He nearly joined us when he was 18. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 9, 2022

Nketiah has been impressive of late, so I’d hate to argue too heavily with his selection, but leaving out Saka should be a crime…

Whether Cristiano Ronaldo would agree to join us from the Red Devils is another story, but considering they have no Champions League to offer him, and given that he won’t have many years left to try and win another edition of the competition, he must be having doubts about whether he should be staying.

I don’t for a second believe that we would be willing to meet his wages however, but Piers clearly doesn’t care about such obvious points, or he does acknowledge it and just wants attention. I’ll lean towards the latter.

Do you think the club should consider Ronaldo if he was willing to join? Could Piers really want Saka out of the line-up or playing further back in the XI?

Patrick

