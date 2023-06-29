Piers Morgan names one more signing Arsenal needs

Piers Morgan expresses his satisfaction with Arsenal’s activity in the ongoing transfer window, particularly in strengthening their midfield with the acquisitions of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

However, he holds a differing opinion from the club regarding their need for a new striker and believes that Arsenal should pursue the signing of Victor Osimhen from Napoli before the window concludes.

Despite having Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Folarin Balogun as viable options in the attacking department, Morgan argues that Arsenal should not overlook the opportunity to bolster their striking options with Osimhen. He sees the Nigerian frontman as a valuable addition to the squad, providing them with more depth and quality in the attacking line.

Morgan’s viewpoint emphasises the importance of strengthening all areas of the team, including the striker position, to enhance Arsenal’s chances of success.

He tweeted: “It’s brilliant that Arsenal seem to have won the race to sign @_DeclanRice who will be a monstrously good addition to the team.

“But if we want to win big trophies, we also need a world-class striker who will score 25+ goals a season. I’d break the bank for @victorosimhen9 #afc”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Last season, at least three players scored double figures of goals for us, which helped us in our title challenge.

It shows how important it is to get goals from several players on the pitch, but none of our attackers scored up to 20 league goals.

If we had one player with that stat, we could have won the league, so we probably should target one of them this summer.

