Piers Morgan openly lures Osimhen to Arsenal after he falls out with his club

Victor Osimhen has become a worldwide social media trend after Napoli’s official TikTok account posted a video that he perceived as racist and derogatory. His agent has issued a statement indicating that they may pursue legal action against the club.

This incident adds to a growing list of problems for Osimhen at Napoli, including recent frustration over being substituted during a match. Osimhen subsequently apologised to his coach and teammates for his reaction, but tensions within the club persisted.

The TikTok video, which Osimhen and his agent found offensive, has further strained the relationship between the player and the club. This recent episode could potentially be the breaking point, prompting Osimhen to seek a move away from Napoli.

Piers Morgan, a prominent Gooner, has expressed interest in Osimhen joining Arsenal and has encouraged the player not to settle for his current situation.

He tweeted:

“Don’t take this terrible treatment Victor Osimhen – come to Arsenal instead.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen’s treatment by Napoli is shocking for a player who helped them win their first league crown in 30 years.

We need him in our group and he can become the player that ends our two-decade wait to be champions of England again.

If Osimhen asks to leave, Napoli will likely consider offers, but he would not be cheap.

