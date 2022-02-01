Piers Morgan pens a heartfelt tweet to departed Aubameyang

Piers Morgan has penned an open letter to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the striker secured a deadline day switch from Arsenal to Barcelona.

He had been banished from the Gunners’ first team late last year and it seemed there was no way back for him after the club left him behind to travel to Dubai for a training camp.

He travelled to Spain without authorisation and it seemed he would be left red-faced with the deal potentially falling through.

However, Arsenal eventually agreed to terminate his contract, enabling him to move to Barcelona for free.

Morgan has always been a fan of the Gabon star and insists he was unfairly treated by Mikel Arteta.

He tweeted: “Goodbye @Auba- 92 goals in 163 games for Arsenal, Premier League golden boot winner, and one of our best ever strikers who always played with such joy until our manager began publicly humiliating you. Thanks for everything, Pierre-Emerick, and good luck at Barcelona.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

A look at Auba’s stats as an Arsenal player tells a story of one of the best goal-scorers we have ever had.

However, the former captain lacks the discipline to remain in our squad and that has cost him his place in it.

It is understandable that he has a die-hard fan like Morgan, but the club has done the right thing to get him off its books.