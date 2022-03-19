Piers Morgan reacts after Arsenal beat Aston Villa without Aubameyang

Piers Morgan has continued to follow the career of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and it seems his loyalty is not with Arsenal but with the Gabon striker.

However, The Gunners have continued to prove to him we can hold our own without the undisciplined Barca star.

Hours after he bashed Mikel Arteta for allowing the striker to leave the club again, Arsenal beat Aston Villa 1-0 at Villa Park.

It was a huge result that means the Gunners now have a firm foot on the fourth position with a game in hand.

Arteta’s side is now one of the most in-form clubs in the Premier League, and it will likely pay off with a Champions League place.

Not knowing how to celebrate Arsenal’s win over the Villans, the English football host simply posted an image of Bukayo Saka celebrating the only goal of the game and tagged the England international.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is incredible that Morgan will not move on from the departure of Aubameyang and support Arsenal, even in our best run of form.

The Englishman is one of the outspoken, but shameless fans we have, and it would be interesting to see how much longer he would take before he supports Arteta.