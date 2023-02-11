Piers Morgan reacts perfectly to Arsenal dropping points again

Piers Morgan has reacted positively to Arsenal dropping points again after their 1-1 draw against Brentford today.

It wasn’t the result the Gooners expected and they thought they would win after taking the lead, but the Bees had other plans and soon found a way back into the game.

It is a result that puts the Gunners six points ahead of Manchester City before they play their match against Aston Villa.

However, Morgan chose to be optimistic about the result and shared an image of the Premier League table on Twitter with the caption:

“BREAKING: Arsenal go 6pts clear at top of the Premier League.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Now is the time to remain positive and not panic because we are still at the top of the league.

We started this campaign hoping to finish it inside the top four places but things have changed and we are now genuine title challengers.

But if our players get themselves thinking too much about winning the league, it could distort their mentality and they need to concentrate on one game at a time.

We need to bounce back and there is no better opponent to achieve that against than our nearest title challengers at our own ground.