Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s win against Manchester United

Piers Morgan has responded to Arsenal’s 3-1 victory against Manchester United this evening.

After coming close to winning the title in the previous campaign but falling short, Arsenal bolstered their squad in the last transfer window with the goal of clinching the championship.

The match against Manchester United represented their most challenging test so far, and the Gunners emerged victorious, which will undoubtedly enhance their confidence even more.

The win has generated a positive atmosphere among Arsenal fans worldwide, and Morgan is among those who are celebrating this victory.

The Television host was clearly happy that the Gunners won and reacted on his Twitter page. He appeared lost for words and just typed: “Boooooom!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morgan’s reaction is the way most of us will react and it is such a brilliant way to end the weekend.

The game was tense and when Alejandro Garnacho scored the disallowed goal for United, most of us feared the worst.

This performance will be talked about for some time to come and the boys deserve credit for coming up with such an incredible show.