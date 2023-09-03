Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s win against Manchester United

Piers Morgan has responded to Arsenal’s 3-1 victory against Manchester United this evening.
After coming close to winning the title in the previous campaign but falling short, Arsenal bolstered their squad in the last transfer window with the goal of clinching the championship.
The match against Manchester United represented their most challenging test so far, and the Gunners emerged victorious, which will undoubtedly enhance their confidence even more.
The win has generated a positive atmosphere among Arsenal fans worldwide, and Morgan is among those who are celebrating this victory.
The Television host was clearly happy that the Gunners won and reacted on his Twitter page. He appeared lost for words and just typed: “Boooooom!”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Morgan’s reaction is the way most of us will react and it is such a brilliant way to end the weekend.
The game was tense and when Alejandro Garnacho scored the disallowed goal for United, most of us feared the worst.
This performance will be talked about for some time to come and the boys deserve credit for coming up with such an incredible show.
What is Havertz doing in our team really ?? Why doenst he come on 2nd half if Arteta insist in playing him
Yes arsenal beat united and wer all happy but 70% of play arsenal had and most of that in the United box and could only score 1 goal untill extra time in my view and I know I’m gonna be criticized by fellow supporters but we still need a prolific goal scorer and try more shots from outside the box rather than just walking the the ball in ,,,,man of the match for me was Declan rice
How fans paid so much money to watch a match and leaves before a game concludes always amazes me, lots of fans haven’t seen Declan Rice and Jesus goals
Absolutely great finish to the game. Jesus putting Dalot on his arse.
Exciting rollercoaster ride with closing fireworks, courtesy of Jesus. Hard to say me missed the Partey; but Rice, for sure, was on fire….burning hot.
When you think you have lost the game in the 88th minute,only to then find you then win it 3-1 in the102nd minute, in the twelfth minute of eight minutes added on – plus proving that refs are so useless they can’t even tell the correct time- you experience all the despair and joys of fanhood in a few measly minutes.
What else, other than football, can change so rapidly from gloom to ecstasy!
Technical point Reggie,the backside belonged to Jonny Evans, not Dalot.Brilliantly taken goal by Jesus who did well when he came on.