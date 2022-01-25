Piers Morgan reckons Arteta enjoys humiliating Aubameyang

Piers Morgan has launched another astonishing attack on Mikel Arteta and says the Spaniard is having fun by humiliating Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Auba has been banished from the Arsenal first team and Arteta is refusing to comment on when the striker will return to the group.

The Gunners initially did well in his absence, but they have started struggling and were held to a goalless draw against Burnley the last time out.

In that game, most Arsenal stars toiled in vain and Morgan believes if they had Aubameyang on the pitch, he could have made the difference.

He wrote in his Sun Sports column: “Aubameyang is one of the best strikers Arsenal has ever had, yet right now he’s earning £350,000-a-week to sit at home.

“Mikel Arteta has taken weird pleasure in publicly humiliating our best, and best-paid, player, behaving like a particularly smug and intransigent disciplinarian headmaster punishing a naughty schoolboy for reasons that have never been fully explained – but at what benefit to the team?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morgan has been open about not liking Mikel Arteta and the former midfielder will hardly do a thing that the English TV host will appreciate.

On the Aubameyang saga, he should know that football is a team sport and no player should be bigger than the group.

The striker is old enough to do much better, and it is more reasonable to kick him out before he becomes a bad influence on other players.

