Piers Morgan recommends a new signing for Arsenal and he is serious

Piers Morgan will continue to support Arsenal even if he doesn’t agree with some decisions the club makes.

The English TV host is a renowned critic of Mikel Arteta, and he is constantly searching for reasons to say the Spaniard is not the right man to be the club’s manager.

However, he is still looking out for the club and he has now recommended a new signing for us.

After watching Cristiano Ronaldo shine for Manchester United with a hat-trick in their game against Norwich, he urged Arsenal to sign the Portugal attacker.

Ronaldo is already 37, but he continues to perform to high standards and Morgan believes he is the man for the job at Arsenal.

He tweeted: “Arsenal should sign Ronaldo this summer.

I’m deadly serious.

“That would solve our striker problem and help me move on from Aubameyang.

“I’ve already sorted @Cristiano a shirt.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ronaldo remains one of the best goal-scorers in the world and he would almost certainly guarantee us goals if he moves to the club.

However, he might not be the right fit for our rebuild and signing him makes little sense after we offloaded Willian and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently.