Piers Morgan reminds Arsenal that they should have listened to him five years ago

Piers Morgan has recalled an article he wrote years back urging Arsenal to fire Arsene Wenger and make Jurgen Klopp their manager.

The Gunners obviously didn’t heed his advice, and the German joined Liverpool instead.

He has just won the Reds their first Premier League title to continue a trophy-laden two years that has also seen them win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Arsenal’s loss has become Liverpool’s gain and although the German took some years to get his Liverpool team back to the top, Arsenal are in need of a revival now and we can only wonder how well we would have done it if we landed Klopp at the time.

Klopp left Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2014/2015 season and he joined Liverpool after they fired Brendan Rodgers in 2015.

Arsenal stuck with Wenger for a few more years before asking the Frenchman to resign in 2018.

While Arsenal has gradually lost their place as one of the top teams in England, Liverpool has grown from strength to strength under Klopp and winning this Premier League just proved how good a manager he is.

There have been players who have gotten away from Arsenal in the past, but to me, Jurgen Klopp is our biggest miss in the last decade.

King of self-publicity and Arsenal fan Morgan could not resist an I told you so Tweet to remind everybody what he wrote five years earlier

From 2015… 😢😢😢

👇

Piers Morgan urges club to sack Wenger and appoint Klopp https://t.co/v08P4OpXGk via @MailSport — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 26, 2020

Personally I cannot stand the man, but you have to admit that things may be very different today if the club had listened to him.