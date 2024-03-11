Piers Morgan responds to Arsenal being top after Liverpool-Man City draw

Piers Morgan led the celebration among Arsenal fans after Liverpool and Manchester City drew their blockbuster game over the weekend.

The Gunners claimed the top spot in the Premier League table after securing a victory against Brentford on Saturday.

For either Liverpool or Manchester City to reach the summit, they needed a win in their game at Anfield on Sunday.

The match concluded in a pulsating draw, making Arsenal the biggest winners of the weekend as they now lead the league standings.

Gooners worldwide celebrated the result, and Mikel Arteta’s men have the opportunity to maintain their position for an extended period, thanks to their superior goal difference, provided they continue winning.

Reacting to the result, Morgan tweeted:

‘BREAKING: Arsenal are top of the Premier League.

‘If we win our last 10 games, we’re champions. And this team can do it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

What a time to be an Arsenal fan, and this result is exactly what we hoped for. We now have a chance to win the league, but being at the top comes with a lot of pressure, and we have to keep winning.

