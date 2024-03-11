Piers Morgan responds to Arsenal being top after Liverpool-Man City draw

Piers Morgan led the celebration among Arsenal fans after Liverpool and Manchester City drew their blockbuster game over the weekend.
The Gunners claimed the top spot in the Premier League table after securing a victory against Brentford on Saturday.
For either Liverpool or Manchester City to reach the summit, they needed a win in their game at Anfield on Sunday.
The match concluded in a pulsating draw, making Arsenal the biggest winners of the weekend as they now lead the league standings.
Gooners worldwide celebrated the result, and Mikel Arteta’s men have the opportunity to maintain their position for an extended period, thanks to their superior goal difference, provided they continue winning.
Reacting to the result, Morgan tweeted:
‘BREAKING: Arsenal are top of the Premier League.
‘If we win our last 10 games, we’re champions. And this team can do it.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
What a time to be an Arsenal fan, and this result is exactly what we hoped for. We now have a chance to win the league, but being at the top comes with a lot of pressure, and we have to keep winning.
Win City, Spurs, Chelsea and United I think the remaining games are winnable to be league champion.
Funny old Piers. lol
Same old bland, say nothing much, ultra BRIEF few sentences.
Yes that has to be the standard to claim the EPL just win your games..citeh has done that to win many at times so we have to employ that has its the EPL standard now to win the league…10games 10winning game by game as finals no matter whose team let them be under pressure to face us and we Gunners play with confidence and tactically discipline with ruthlessness in front of goal…onward and forward…C.O.Y.G!!!
Arsenal returning to the top of the Premier League table after being dragged down from it late last December. Is all but delightful to us Arsenal to see and rejoice over it.
And prayerfully and hopefully, the Gunners will continue to sit there at the top to season’s end to win the title and win it ultimately.
On their ways to win to win the title title this term. And as they play against Man City – away, Chelsea – home, Tottenham Hs – away and Man Utd – away. Four big teams. But who some Arsenal doubters think Arsenal will stumble in one or two of the 4 big games to drop points. But NAY! Arsenal will win all the 4 big games. And also win six other ones of third last remaining ten matches of the season to win the league and win it.
Samuel, your PC raising cane again