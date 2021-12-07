Piers Morgan responds to latest Arsenal loss and it is what you would expect

Piers Morgan has launched another scathing attack on Mikel Arteta’s stint as Arsenal’s manager.

The English television host is one of the most outspoken Gooners in the world and has hardly been convinced with Arteta being the club’s manager.

The Spaniard has helped Arsenal to achieve some impressive wins this season, but there have been some underwhelming losses as well.

One of them came last night when Everton beat the Gunners 2-1.

The Toffees had been on a dreadful run of form before that fixture and Arsenal was expected to get back to winning ways after losing to Manchester United in their previous league match.

However, Rafa Benitez’s team beat them and Morgan insists such a result shows why Arteta is not good enough to manage the club.

He tweeted: “This is why I don’t think Arteta is good enough to be Arsenal manager. We’ve been completely outplayed by a side that hasn’t won for 8 matches. Dreadful.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is understandable that Morgan is frustrated by yesterday’s result, he is not the only one.

It was not just the loss that is so annoying, it is also the manner in how we lost, no heart, no conviction, no fight and a terrible attitude.

This is on Arteta, let’s be straight about that, he picks the team, he does the halftime talks, he does the tactics and strategy and it is very hard to argue with Morgan on this one subject.