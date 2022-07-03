Piers Morgan resumes charm offensive to get Ronaldo to join Arsenal

Following the news that broke yesterday that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United, Piers Morgan has begun a charm offensive to get him to join Arsenal.
The outspoken English TV host is one of the more well-known Arsenal fans, and he is constantly trying to lure some players to the club.
He has a good relationship with Ronaldo and has interviewed the Portuguese forward several times.
Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League and has reportedly stunned United by asking them to sell him if a good offer arrives.
The Portuguese striker will bring goals to the Emirates, and he is one player every club will love to have in their squad.
Morgan believes now is a good time for him to join Mikel Arteta’s side and tweeted an image of him offering an Arsenal shirt with Ronaldo emblazoned on it to the attacker, and captioned it: “It’s time @Cristiano #afc”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Ronaldo would be a solid addition to our current squad, but we clearly don’t need the attacker now.
Our team is being rebuilt with young players who will deliver for us in the next few seasons.
He is already close to retirement and might not spend up to two seasons with us.
Of all the people in the world that covid got rid of how did it miss taking this guy out?
No Chance he wants to play in the champions league
Mr Morgan is probably the most famous and most loved Arsenal supporter world wide. Mr Morgan has a keen footballing brain and always makes considered comments about our club. A place on the Arsenal board and a club directorship is long overdue for Piers. So If Mr Morgan recommends the club signs CR7 then I fully support this idea from Sir Piers.
He, Renaldo, won’t be much of an asset to our Arsenal, more liability. He is not a passers of the ball in the last 25m attack. He is to concerned about being number one at that piece