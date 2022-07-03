Piers Morgan resumes charm offensive to get Ronaldo to join Arsenal

Following the news that broke yesterday that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United, Piers Morgan has begun a charm offensive to get him to join Arsenal.

The outspoken English TV host is one of the more well-known Arsenal fans, and he is constantly trying to lure some players to the club.

He has a good relationship with Ronaldo and has interviewed the Portuguese forward several times.

Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League and has reportedly stunned United by asking them to sell him if a good offer arrives.

The Portuguese striker will bring goals to the Emirates, and he is one player every club will love to have in their squad.

Morgan believes now is a good time for him to join Mikel Arteta’s side and tweeted an image of him offering an Arsenal shirt with Ronaldo emblazoned on it to the attacker, and captioned it: “It’s time @Cristiano #afc”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ronaldo would be a solid addition to our current squad, but we clearly don’t need the attacker now.

Our team is being rebuilt with young players who will deliver for us in the next few seasons.

He is already close to retirement and might not spend up to two seasons with us.